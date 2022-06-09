Has Genasys (GNSS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Genasys (GNSS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Genasys is one of 284 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Genasys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNSS' full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GNSS has gained about 0.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 27.4%. This means that Genasys is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ). The stock is up 9.9% year-to-date.

For iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Genasys is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.7% so far this year, so GNSS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved -22.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Genasys and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

