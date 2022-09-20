Has GEE Group (JOB) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GEE Group Inc. (JOB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GEE Group Inc. is one of 327 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GEE Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOB's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JOB has gained about 12.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -26.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GEE Group Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Paysign, Inc. (PAYS). The stock is up 71.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Paysign, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GEE Group Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 22.3% so far this year, so JOB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Paysign, Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to GEE Group Inc. and Paysign, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paysign, Inc. (PAYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.