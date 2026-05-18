Has GDEV Inc. (GDEV) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GDEV Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GDEV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDEV's full-year earnings has moved 41.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GDEV has moved about 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -10.2%. This shows that GDEV Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85.6%.

The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands' current year EPS has increased 40.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GDEV Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.8% this year, meaning that GDEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lifetime Brands, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -4.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on GDEV Inc. and Lifetime Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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GDEV Inc. (GDEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.