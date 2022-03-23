Has Gatx (GATX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Gatx (GATX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Gatx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GATX has returned about 17.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gatx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.1%.

Over the past three months, Golden Ocean Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gatx belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2% so far this year, so GATX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved +33.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Gatx and Golden Ocean Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

