Has Gatx (GATX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gatx (GATX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Gatx is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gatx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GATX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GATX has returned 0.4% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -5.6%. This means that Gatx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hoegh LNG (HMLP) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.2%.

The consensus estimate for Hoegh LNG's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gatx belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, so GATX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Hoegh LNG falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gatx and Hoegh LNG as they could maintain their solid performance.

