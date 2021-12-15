Has Gartner (IT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Gartner (IT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gartner is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gartner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IT has returned 96% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -26.8%. This means that Gartner is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Korn/Ferry (KFY). The stock has returned 75.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Korn/Ferry's current year EPS has increased 13.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gartner belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.7% so far this year, so IT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Korn/Ferry, however, belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved +42% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Gartner and Korn/Ferry. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

