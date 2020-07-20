Has Gamida Cell (GMDA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Gamida Cell (GMDA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GMDA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Gamida Cell is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GMDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMDA's full-year earnings has moved 31.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, GMDA has moved about 4.42% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.26% on average. As we can see, Gamida Cell is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GMDA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.84% this year, meaning that GMDA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GMDA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.