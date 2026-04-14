Has Galp Energia (GLPEY) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Galp Energia SGPS SA is one of 240 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Galp Energia SGPS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPEY's full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLPEY has returned about 39% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.3%. This means that Galp Energia SGPS SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, ConocoPhillips (COP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.1%.

In ConocoPhillips' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Galp Energia SGPS SA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.6% so far this year, so GLPEY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +31% year to date.

Galp Energia SGPS SA and ConocoPhillips could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.