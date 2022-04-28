Has Galapagos (GLPG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Galapagos NV (GLPG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Galapagos NV is one of 1185 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Galapagos NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPG's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLPG has returned about 8.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 10.4%. This means that Galapagos NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.9%.

In MedAvail Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 42.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Galapagos NV is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 551 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20% so far this year, meaning that GLPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MedAvail Holdings, Inc. falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 65 stocks and is ranked #216. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.7%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Galapagos NV and MedAvail Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.