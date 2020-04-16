Has Gaia (GAIA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Gaia (GAIA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GAIA and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Gaia is one of 242 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GAIA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAIA's full-year earnings has moved 14.89% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GAIA has moved about 18.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 23.24% on average. This means that Gaia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GAIA belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.49% so far this year, meaning that GAIA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GAIA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

