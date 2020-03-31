Has Gaia (GAIA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Gaia (GAIA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Gaia is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GAIA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAIA's full-year earnings has moved 14.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GAIA has gained about 14.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -27.47% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gaia is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GAIA belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.86% this year, meaning that GAIA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track GAIA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

