Has Futu Holdings (FUTU) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 304 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 252.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FUTU has gained about 55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 23.2% on average. This means that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Willdan Group (WLDN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 94.3%.

In Willdan Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.1% so far this year, so FUTU is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Willdan Group belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Willdan Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.