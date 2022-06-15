Has Futu Holdings (FUTU) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 321 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 17.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FUTU has moved about 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 28.9% on average. This means that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

IBEX Limited (IBEX) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.6%.

For IBEX Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 46.8% so far this year, so FUTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved -47.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and IBEX Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

