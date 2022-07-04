Has Funko (FNKO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Funko-A (FNKO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Funko-A is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FNKO has returned about 26.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -34.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Funko-A is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is H&R Block (HRB). The stock is up 56.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for H&R Block's current year EPS has increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 31.8% so far this year, so FNKO is performing better in this area.

H&R Block, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved -16.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Funko-A and H&R Block as they could maintain their solid performance.

