Has FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

FULGENT GENETIC is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 978 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 126.30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLGT has moved about 96.33% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.09%. This means that FULGENT GENETIC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FLGT belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.87% so far this year, meaning that FLGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to FLGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

