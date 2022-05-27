Has FTI Consulting (FCN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FTI Consulting (FCN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

FTI Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 319 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FTI Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FCN has returned 7.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -22.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FTI Consulting is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, IBEX Limited (IBEX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.5%.

For IBEX Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FTI Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.2% so far this year, so FCN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, IBEX Limited belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -40.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on FTI Consulting and IBEX Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.