Has Frontline (FRO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Frontline (FRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FRO and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Frontline is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 151 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 94.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FRO has gained about 93.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 15.13% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Frontline is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FRO belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.87% so far this year, so FRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track FRO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

