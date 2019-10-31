Has Frontline (FRO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Frontline (FRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Frontline is one of 152 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 156.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FRO has returned 92.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 16.03% on average. As we can see, Frontline is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FRO belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.03% so far this year, so FRO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to FRO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

