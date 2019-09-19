Has Frontline (FRO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Frontline (FRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FRO and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Frontline is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 156 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 22.16% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FRO has returned 60.04% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 15.17%. As we can see, Frontline is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FRO belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.94% so far this year, so FRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on FRO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

