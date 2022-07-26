Has Frontline (FRO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Frontline (FRO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Frontline is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FRO has returned 32.8% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 13.3%. As we can see, Frontline is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tsakos Energy (TNP). The stock has returned 62.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy's current year EPS has increased 112.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Frontline belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.5% so far this year, so FRO is performing better in this area. Tsakos Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Frontline and Tsakos Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

