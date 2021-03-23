Has Franks International N.V. (FI) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Franks International N.V. (FI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Franks International N.V. is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI's full-year earnings has moved 29.55% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FI has gained about 40.88% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 18.16% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Franks International N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, FI belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17% so far this year, so FI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

