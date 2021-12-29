Has Franklin Resources (BEN) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Franklin Resources (BEN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Franklin Resources is a member of our Finance group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Franklin Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEN's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BEN has gained about 36.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 23.6%. This means that Franklin Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bay Commercial Bank (BCML). The stock has returned 26.2% year-to-date.

In Bay Commercial Bank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Franklin Resources belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.9% this year, meaning that BEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bay Commercial Bank falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +51.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Franklin Resources and Bay Commercial Bank as they could maintain their solid performance.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.