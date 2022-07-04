Has Franklin Covey (FC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Franklin Covey (FC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Franklin Covey is one of 330 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FC has returned 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 27.1% on average. As we can see, Franklin Covey is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Harte-Hanks (HHS). The stock has returned 65.5% year-to-date.

For Harte-Hanks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Franklin Covey is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.4% so far this year, meaning that FC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Harte-Hanks, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #173. The industry has moved -30.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Franklin Covey and Harte-Hanks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

