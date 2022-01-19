Has Franklin Covey (FC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Franklin Covey (FC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Franklin Covey is one of 307 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's full-year earnings has moved 44.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FC has gained about 3.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 40.2% on average. This means that Franklin Covey is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SRAX (SRAX). The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SRAX's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Franklin Covey belongs to the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36% so far this year, meaning that FC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SRAX belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 159-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved -50.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Franklin Covey and SRAX. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

