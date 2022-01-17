Has Fox (FOXA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fox (FOXA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FOXA has gained about 11.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 14.2%. This means that Fox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Party City (PRTY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.4%.

For Party City, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so FOXA is performing better in this area.

Party City, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #109. The industry has moved -45.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Fox and Party City as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

