Has Fox (FOX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fox Corporation (FOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fox Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FOX has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -4.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fox Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sony (SONY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.5%.

In Sony's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fox Corporation belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, so FOX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Sony, however, belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +17.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Fox Corporation and Sony. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.