Has Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fortuna Silver Mines is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fortuna Silver Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM's full-year earnings has moved 575% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FSM has gained about 30.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fortuna Silver Mines is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kinross Gold (KGC). The stock is up 47.3% year-to-date.

In Kinross Gold's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 53.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fortuna Silver Mines belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.8% this year, meaning that FSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kinross Gold, however, belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +21.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Fortuna Silver Mines and Kinross Gold as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

