Has Fortive (FTV) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fortive (FTV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fortive is one of 622 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fortive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTV's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FTV has moved about 16.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.6%. As we can see, Fortive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.1%.

In ACM Research, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fortive is a member of the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, meaning that FTV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ACM Research, Inc. falls under the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.9%.

Fortive and ACM Research, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

