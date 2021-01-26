Has Ford Motor (F) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ford Motor (F) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Ford Motor is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 32.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, F has returned 31.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 14.94% on average. This means that Ford Motor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, F belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.14% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to F as it looks to continue its solid performance.

