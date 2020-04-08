Has Flowers Foods (FLO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Flowers Foods (FLO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flowers Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 176 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO's full-year earnings has moved 5.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FLO has gained about 0.97% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 17.58%. This shows that Flowers Foods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, FLO belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.03% so far this year, meaning that FLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FLO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

