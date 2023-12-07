Has FlexShopper (FPAY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FlexShopper Inc. is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FlexShopper Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FPAY's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FPAY has returned about 83.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 11%. This shows that FlexShopper Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

First National Corp. (FXNC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.1%.

For First National Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, FlexShopper Inc. is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.4% this year, meaning that FPAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

First National Corp. however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 61-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +0.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track FlexShopper Inc. and First National Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

