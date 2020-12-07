Has Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fiverr International Lt. is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 23.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FVRR has moved about 772% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 38.66% on average. This means that Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, FVRR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 63.52% this year, meaning that FVRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FVRR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.