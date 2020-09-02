Has Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fiverr International Lt. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR's full-year earnings has moved 72.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FVRR has returned about 433.23% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 40.02% on average. As we can see, Fiverr International Lt. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FVRR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 73.23% so far this year, so FVRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FVRR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

