Has Five9 (FIVN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Five9 (FIVN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Five9 is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FIVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN's full-year earnings has moved 154.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FIVN has returned about 50.91% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.47% on average. This means that Five9 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, FIVN is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.83% this year, meaning that FIVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on FIVN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

