Has Five Below (FIVE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Five Below (FIVE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Five Below is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Five Below is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FIVE has returned 53.9% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.2%. This means that Five Below is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Zumiez (ZUMZ). The stock has returned 16.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Zumiez's current year EPS has increased 103.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Five Below belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that FIVE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Zumiez belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved -13.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Five Below and Zumiez as they could maintain their solid performance.

