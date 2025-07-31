Has Ferrari (RACE) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ferrari (RACE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Ferrari is one of 96 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ferrari is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RACE has moved about 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 12.7% on average. This means that Ferrari is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Visteon (VC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.9%.

The consensus estimate for Visteon's current year EPS has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ferrari is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.5% this year, meaning that RACE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Visteon is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Ferrari and Visteon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

