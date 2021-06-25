Has FedEx (FDX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FedEx (FDX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FDX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

FedEx is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 5.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 16.98% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.75%. This means that FedEx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.97% so far this year, so FDX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track FDX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

