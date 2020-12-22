Has FedEx (FDX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FedEx (FDX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FDX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

FedEx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 16.20% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FDX has returned about 79.84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 13.74%. This means that FedEx is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 69.73% so far this year, meaning that FDX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FDX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

