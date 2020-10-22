Has FedEx (FDX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. FedEx (FDX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FDX and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

FedEx is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 55.42% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FDX has returned about 86.68% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 5.47%. As we can see, FedEx is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 71.19% so far this year, so FDX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on FDX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

