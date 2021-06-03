Has Fastly Fallen Into Buy Territory?

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), is a cloud computing services provider. Their platform ‘edgecloud’ falls under the category of Infrastructure as a Service (‘IaaS’). It enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences, at the edge of the internet. Since the start of the year Fastly’s stock has nearly halved in its stock price despite recording good growth in 2020. The sell-off started in February 2021 after the company declared Q4 and FY 2020 results as the market was disappointed by the company’s guidance for Q1 and FY 2021. A further sell-off was witnessed as the company’s Q1 2021 results and Q2 2021 guidance failed to convince investors. The sell-off was accentuated by the news that CFO Adriel Lares will be stepping down after five years with the company. Our dashboard, ‘Buy or Sell Fastly Stock?‘ provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Fastly’s revenues saw a massive growth of 101% from $144 million in 2018 to $291 million in 2020. In the same period, shares outstanding increased from 24 million in 2018 to 103 million in 2020. This, in turn, saw RPS fall from $5.93 in 2018 to $2.82 in 2020. Fastly’s P/S multiple increased to 31x toward the end of 2020, but has decreased to 17x currently.

How Is Coronavirus Impacting Fastly’s Stock?

The IT software and service industry saw a boom in 2020 as the onset of the pandemic led people toward digital platforms. This momentum is expected to continue over the years with Fastly expected to benefit with its edgecloud. At the current level Fastly’s stock is 65% below its all-time high. The stock saw a fall once the pandemic started easing in certain countries toward the end of 2020. This was combined with unconvincing guidance for 2021. Nevertheless, the company is still expected to post revenue growth of more than 30% for the year. This sell-off has made the stock attractive. Going forward, we believe the company should benefit from many businesses contemplating a shift toward digital transformation even in a post Covid-19 world.

For further comparison among peer groups, it is helpful to see how they stack up. Google Comparison With Peers summarizes how Google compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.