Has Farmland Partners (FPI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Farmland Partners (FPI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Farmland Partners is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Farmland Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FPI's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FPI has returned 15.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -17.7%. This means that Farmland Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investar (ISTR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.8%.

The consensus estimate for Investar's current year EPS has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Farmland Partners belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 106 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.2% so far this year, so FPI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Investar belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved -12.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Farmland Partners and Investar as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.