Has Fair Isaac (FICO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fair Isaac (FICO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fair Isaac is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fair Isaac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FICO has returned about 6.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -25.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Fair Isaac is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Model N (MODN). The stock is up 7.4% year-to-date.

In Model N's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fair Isaac belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.7% so far this year, so FICO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Model N belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 147-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved -46.5% year to date.

Fair Isaac and Model N could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





