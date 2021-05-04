Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Exxon Mobil (XOM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Exxon Mobil is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 75.72% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that XOM has returned about 42.70% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.23%. As we can see, Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, XOM is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.12% so far this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

XOM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

