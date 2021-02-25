Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Exxon Mobil (XOM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exxon Mobil is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 96.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, XOM has returned 37.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.98% on average. This means that Exxon Mobil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.36% so far this year, so XOM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to XOM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

