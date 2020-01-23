Has Express (EXPR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Express (EXPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Express is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPR's full-year earnings has moved 49.31% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EXPR has returned 2.87% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.30%. This means that Express is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EXPR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, meaning that EXPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on EXPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

