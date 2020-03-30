Has Exponent (EXPO) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Exponent (EXPO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exponent is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPO's full-year earnings has moved 0.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EXPO has moved about 2.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -15.97% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Exponent is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EXPO belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

