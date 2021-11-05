Has Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Exp World Holdings is one of 906 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 12.50% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EXPI has moved about 43.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 24.90% on average. This means that Exp World Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.32% so far this year, so EXPI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

