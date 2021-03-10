Has Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Exp World Holdings (EXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXPI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Exp World Holdings is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 16.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EXPI has moved about 45.60% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 10.14% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Exp World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EXPI is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.75% this year, meaning that EXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

