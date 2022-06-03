Has EXL Service (EXLS) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ExlService Holdings (EXLS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ExlService Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 321 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ExlService Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXLS' full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EXLS has returned 2.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -19.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ExlService Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hackett Group (HCKT). The stock has returned 2.1% year-to-date.

In Hackett Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ExlService Holdings belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that EXLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hackett Group belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved -23.6% year to date.

ExlService Holdings and Hackett Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

