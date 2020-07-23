Has Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exact Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS's full-year earnings has moved 10.01% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EXAS has returned about 7.03% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.22% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Exact Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EXAS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.41% so far this year, meaning that EXAS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

